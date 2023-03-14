Sensation spread in Irongmara, Cachar district of Assam after people recovered the body of a student from his rented room on March 14.

The student was pursuing his education at Silchar's Assam University.

The boy's body was found in his rented house in Irongmara under mysterious circumstances.

The student identified as Serching Tokbi, was a resident of Karbi Anglong. He was a third semester student at the university pursuing his Masters of Science degree.

The student was said to have been found unconscious in his room. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors said he was dead.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have the sent the body for post mortem.

In yet another shocking incident, a senior police constable was found hanging at a Battalion camp in Assam’s Cachar district on March 12.

The constable was found hanging inside a room at the 6th Assam Police Battalion camp in Cachar's Kathal area, according to sources.

The deceased has been identified as Biplab Chakraborty, a resident of Cachar district.

Chakraborty's colleagues informed to higher authorities, who in turn informed the police upon discovering the body hanging inside the room.

The police showed up at the camp and recovered the body of the jawan.

Also read : Assam Police constable found hanging inside Battalion camp in Cachar district