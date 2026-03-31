Assam: Student's Day observed across BTR on 70th birth anniversary of Upendra Nath Brahma

Student’s Day was observed with solemnity and enthusiasm across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on March 31, marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The central programme was held at his burial site at Thulungapuri, where students, community leaders, and admirers gathered to pay floral tributes and remember his immense contributions to education, social reform, and youth empowerment.

The event was jointly organised by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust and the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Speakers highlighted Bodofa’s vision of education, unity, and peaceful development, urging students to follow his ideals for the progress of society.

The Government of Assam has officially recognised his birth anniversary as Student’s Day since 2023, acknowledging his lifelong dedication to the welfare of students and the upliftment of the Bodo community.

The occasion was also observed at the BTC Secretariat under the initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council administration, where officials and staff paid tribute and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening education in the region.

Among those present were ABSU president Khwrwmdao Wary, chairman of the trust Dwibrang Mushahary, and UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, along with several other dignitaries.