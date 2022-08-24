Students of Dibrugarh University stepped out of their university premises protesting against the administration’s decision to hike the study fees. The students from various courses gathered at the university’s administrative building, sloganeering against the authorities demanding the rollback of fee hike and instead increase facilities for the university.

Some of the students even blocked the car of Vice Chancellor Jiten Hazarika after they saw him stepping out of his office and demanded the university authorities to rollback the fee hike.

The students holding placards under the banner of the university students’ union have been protesting since yesterday evening demanding the authorities to formally meet them and assure them of cancelling the fee hike.

As per reports, Dibrugarh University has hiked the fees for B.Ed course upto 34.27%, for M.Ed upton 34.27%, for M.A. upto 33%, M.Sc 33% and M.A Education 56.33%.

The students have raised their concerns stating that the university authorities are functioning like autocrats and not consulting them before taking this decision of fee hike which will ultimately effect students of weak financial backgrounds.