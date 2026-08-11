Assam students’ group calls blockade against Arunachal over Badati-Mingmang violence

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), an organisation representing Mising students, has announced a road and economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh from August 12 over the violent incident at Badati-Mingmang along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to a statement issued by the organisation on August 11, the blockade will begin at 5 am and continue until those responsible for the incident are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

The TMPK condemned what it described as a “violent incident” at Badati-Mingmang, saying it had put the safety and security of people living and working in the border areas at risk.

The organisation has demanded the immediate identification and arrest of all those allegedly involved in the violence, particularly those who opened fire.

It also called for the prosecution of those responsible “in accordance with law”, while demanding appropriate legal and departmental action against any Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel found to have been involved.

TMPK said the decision to launch the blockade was taken in view of the seriousness of the situation.

“This is a democratic and peaceful movement for justice, security and accountability,” the organisation said, stressing that the action was not aimed at any particular community or ordinary residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

The group said the road and economic blockade would remain in force until those responsible for the Badati-Mingmang incident, including those who allegedly opened fire, are identified and arrested and the authorities take concrete action.

The announcement comes amid tensions along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border following the incident at Badati-Mingmang.