Amidst the festivities of Republic Day and Saraswati Puja, a horrific road accident took place in Dhubri killing two people on January 26.

Two girls died on the spot while four others sustained injuries in a road accident on GTB Road in Dhubri.

The vehicle travelling from Dhubri to Gauripur, bearing registration number AS-17J-5224 lost control and rammed into two motorcycles and a truck parked on the roadside.

As soon as the accident took place, locals rescued the injured from the vehicle and sent them to Dhubri Medical College for treatment.

Also Watch: Assam: Sand laden boat overturns in Fakirganj, passengers rescued

The deceased were identified as Nirmali Roy and Shivangi Roy. Both of the deceased were residents of Gauripur.

The other injured were identified as Riyat Hussain, Zahidul Haque, Rhea Saha, Jennifer Yasmin and Moidul Islam.

On the other hand, a sand-laden mechanised boat overturned in Assam’s Fakirganj area on January 26 when the boat was being filled with sand from the adjoining char area.

The boat was being laden with sand due to the ongoing anti-erosion geo-bag work at the site.

The boat overturned soon after it was filled with sand. The boatman and other passengers who were engaged in the sand-filling task somehow managed to save their lives.

The incident took place in the Brahmaputra river at Dakurvita, Fakirganj in the South Salmara district.