In a determined effort to create a Child Marriage-Free Gram Panchayat, an awareness rally and community meeting was organized on February 18, 2025, in Kadong GP, Mandia Block, Barpeta.

The initiative, spearheaded by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) under the Women and Child Development Department, Barpeta, with support from Piramal Foundation, witnessed overwhelming participation from students, government officials, and community stakeholders.

The event commenced with a spirited awareness rally, flagged off by Smt. Mousumi Chetia, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Schoolchildren, holding vibrant posters and chanting slogans against child marriage, marched through the village streets, capturing the community’s attention and reinforcing the urgent need to eliminate the practice.

Following the rally, a high-level meeting was convened, chaired by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Barpeta, with the presence of officials from the Child Development Project Office (CDPO), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Health Department, and local representatives.

"We should empower girls through knowledge and opportunities," the DSWO stressed.

A health expert highlighted the serious physical and psychological consequences of early marriage, while a DCPU representative elaborated on the legal framework safeguarding children’s rights, urging the community to remain vigilant and proactive.

A major highlight of the event was a Poster Making Competition, where students creatively expressed their perspectives on child marriage prevention through powerful artwork.

The event left a lasting impact, particularly on the students, who emerged as agents of change within their communities. These awareness campaigns are part of an ongoing series of interventions organized by DHEW, with suppot from Piramal Foundation, across Barpeta district.