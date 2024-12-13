Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has issued a clarification regarding the eligibility criteria for the Bani Kanta Kakoti Award (Scooty) for Class XII students of 2024.

The clarification comes after confusion arose about who qualifies for the prestigious award, which is aimed at promoting higher education among students in the state.

According to Minister Pegu, students who score 75% or above (boys) and 60% or above (girls) in their Class XII exams and continue their higher education in Assam will be eligible for the Scooty. The eligible courses include MBBS, Engineering, BSc (Nursing), LLB, and other similar fields of study.



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However, Pegu emphasized that students who discontinue their regular courses for coaching or migrate to other states for education will not be considered eligible for the award. This move aims to encourage students to pursue their education within Assam, contributing to the state's academic development.

The Bani Kanta Kakoti Award, named after a prominent figure, is one of the key initiatives by the Assam government to incentivize academic excellence and retain talent within the state.

The scheme, introduced with the vision of boosting education, particularly among young women, has garnered attention for its potential to help students with their higher education pursuits.