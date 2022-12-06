As many as 10 students on December 5 lodged a police complaint against the warden of a girl's hostel in Assam's Doom Dooma for allegedly sexually assaulting girl students.

The accused warden has been identified as Anand Buragohain of Barhapjan High School, who allegedly used watched the girl students while taking bath and touched them inappropriately.

Miffed over such behaviours of the warden, who is also working as a watchman in the same hostel, nearly ten students lodged a police complaint against him at Doom Dooma police station.

The warden has also been accused of trying to enter the rooms of the girl students by consuming drugs.

''Few students from the Barhapjan High School came to the police station and complained against the watchman of the hostel Anand Buragohain. In their complaint the girl students alleged that Buragohain keeps a bad eye on them and often makes attempt to touch them inappropriately and entered their rooms,'' said a police officer while talking to media persons over the matter.

''They haven't informed their guardians and school authorities about the same and lodged a complaint. We are investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint,'' he added.