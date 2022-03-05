Four students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine arrived in Delhi this morning.

They are identified as:

1. Mahmadul Hassan Choudhury of Rangauti, Hailakandi

2. Haris Khan of Hijuguri

3. Swastic Raj of Pagalsthan, Bongaigaon

4. Animesh Das of Guwahati

In the past few days, four Indian Nationals arrived Delhi.

The Assam government is in steady touch with the Ministry of External Affairs undertakings for bother-free evacuation and safe travels of the students.

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