Under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme (a government of India initiative), a delegation comprising 50 students and 05 faculty members from JNU, Delhi University, Indira Gandhi National Open University and Indraprastha University has left Delhi today for NIT Silchar (Assam).

JNU is the nodal agency on behalf of the Ministry of Education for this trip. The delegate members will stay in Silchar from 1st April to 5th April 2023 to understand the culture and traditions of the region.

Through this visit, the emphasis will be on increasing the exchange of rich cultural and traditional and exchange of ideas between the two states. Further promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact is also part of the agenda. As a part of this visit later on the sidelines, the delegation with visit the nearby district of Haflong and the adjoining district of Badarpur and Karimganj, the adjoining Borakhai tea estate, Borail eco-park.

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Speaking at the ‘Flag Off Ceremony’ Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, “JNU is the nodal agency on behalf of the Ministry of Education, especially for the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ which is a great national integration initiative for uniting India especially the North East who have visited us between 28 to 6. The delegation comprises students not only from JNU but also from Delhi University, Indira Gandhi National Open University and Indraprastha University along with a few faculty members from these universities. They are leaving for NIT Silchar in Assam today and we wish them success in this programme. This is the idea of ‘United India’ maybe we have different languages, different thought processes and different food habits but we all are united by heart. I personally feel that all students are really very happy and specially JNU is very happy because we are part of this wonderful nationalistic cause.”

“The Ministry of Education is playing the role of a catalyst and providing all the logistics and funds. We are the central university, and we are completely dependent on the central government and especially the Ministry of Education for funds” further added Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ aims to establish an interrelationship between the youth of the North Eastern States and the rest of India. The event was organized comprising 11 higher education institutions from North Eastern states and 14 premier institutions from the rest of the country that has been linked for reciprocal visits.

About ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’

An initiative by the Government of India to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth belonging to North Eastern India and other states. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam will focus on conducting exposure tours of youth between the 8 North Eastern States and other States. It will provide an immersive experience of various facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and youth connections in the host state. During their visits, the youth will have a multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).