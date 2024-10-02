Assam government has approved the renaming of the newly created "sub-districts" as "co-districts." This decision, which supersedes the Department's earlier notifications—ECF.No 374321/6 dated 12th September 2023 and ECF.No 458412/76 dated 28th September 2024—comes into immediate effect.

As per the revised directive, the Additional District Commissioner in charge of these co-districts will now hold the official title of Co-District Commissioner (CDC).

Furthermore, the co-districts will be referred to as "Xama-Zilla" in Assamese, and the Co-District Commissioner will be known as "Xama-Zilla Aayukta" in the regional language.

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