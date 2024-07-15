A sub Inspector of Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri was apprehended by a CM Vigilance team on July 15 during a raid at the police station on allegations of bribery.

The sub-inspector, known as Fazail Haque, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, a culmination of ongoing accusations against him.

The raid followed a complaint from a victim who alleged that Haque demanded Rs 30,000 to settle a case. The CM Vigilance team set a trap, and Haque was arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 8,000.

Currently, the CM Vigilance team is interrogating Sub-Inspector Fazail Haque at the police station to gather more details about the bribery allegations and his involvement.

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