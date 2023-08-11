Three personnel of the Assam Police have been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on August 10.

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed and apprehended the Sub-Inspector (SI) and two Constables of the Laharighat Police Station in Morigaon district on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed ABC Mizanul Haque of Lahorighat PS for accepting Rs.20000/- as bribe in conspiracy with SI(UB) Mukundra Upadhyay for granting bail in a case.”



Also Read: Assam government employee arrested in Biswanath on bribery charges

In the same trap operation SI(UB) Mukundra Upadhay has been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting through ABC Mizanul Haque. ABC Hirak Jyoti Deka of the PS has also been apprehended for his role in bribery. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/SGAp2nJn0j — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) August 10, 2023

The apprehended Assam Police personnel has been identified as SI Mukundra Upadhay, Constables (ABC) Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka.

As per reports, SI Mukundra Upadhyay had reportedly demanded money from the complainant for resolving a case.

He was apprehended for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from the demanded sum of money.

Meanwhile, two constables identified as Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka have also been apprehended for their role in conspiring with SI Upadhyay.