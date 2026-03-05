Assam: Sukhoi-30 fighter jet reportedly crashes in Karbi Anglong after take-off from Jorhat

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft is suspected to have crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Thursday, March 5 evening, shortly after reportedly taking off from Jorhat, triggering alarm among residents in nearby villages and prompting expectations of an urgent search and rescue operation by authorities.

The suspected crash is believed to have occurred in a remote hill area near Nilip Block under Chokihola in the district. According to local residents, a massive explosion-like sound was heard at around 7 PM, reverberating across the surrounding hills and causing panic in nearby settlements.

Eyewitnesses said the sound was unusually loud and echoed through the mountainous terrain, prompting villagers to suspect that a military aircraft may have gone down in the area. Some residents also reported seeing smoke rising from the direction of the hills shortly after the blast.

Sources indicated that the aircraft involved was likely a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet that had taken off from Jorhat earlier in the evening. However, officials have not yet issued a formal confirmation regarding the incident.

The suspected crash site is believed to be located deep inside a forested and mountainous region far from human habitation, making immediate access difficult for local residents. Security forces and concerned authorities are expected to initiate search and rescue operations to verify the situation and reach the possible crash site.

As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the fate of the pilots or the condition of the aircraft. Authorities are in the process of verifying reports from the ground, and further details are expected once rescue teams reach the area and assess the situation.