Assam: Summer Arts Workshop kicks off in Dhubri with focus on grassroots cultural training

A 15-day cultural workshop for youth began Tuesday at Dhubri Girls Senior Secondary School, drawing attention to a growing effort to make arts education more accessible at the local level. The initiative, led by the Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Dhubri District Administration and Asom Natya Sammelan’s Dhubri Unit, is part of a broader push to decentralise cultural development in Assam.

Forty students from the region have enrolled in the program, which was formally inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Babli Das. The workshop is being held in Dhubri’s Assembly Constituency No. 8 and aims to offer intensive training in performing arts.

Renowned theatre professionals have been brought in to mentor participants. Among them are Jyotiprasad Rabha, a National School of Drama graduate, and acclaimed artist Bikul Boro. Their involvement is expected to provide hands-on experience and deepen the participants’ understanding of stagecraft and performance.

Speaking at the event, Biswajeet Kalita, Central Executive Member of the Asom Natya Sammelan, emphasized the value of such programs in nurturing young talent locally. He noted that this approach not only saves students the cost of traveling to larger cities but also helps build a sustainable cultural foundation within the community.

Key figures from the Asom Natya Sammelan Dhubri Unit—including President Nirmalendu Sengupta, General Secretary Dipankar Deb Baral, and Working President Ratnapith Mondal Ohid Khan—were also present during the inauguration.

Organisers say the workshop will focus on skill-building across various disciplines of the performing arts, positioning it as a stepping stone for young artists in rural Assam.