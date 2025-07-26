Assam: Summer workshops promote youth development in each LAC of Barpeta

A vibrant 15-day summer workshop, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with the District Administration, Barpeta, successfully concluded on July 24, 2024, across four LACs of Barpeta. These workshops immersed nearly 400 students from eight venues in the rich tapestry of Sattriya culture, alongside other artistic expressions.

Moushumi Chetia, Additional District Commissioner (Culture), ACS, highlighted that the workshops encompassed various facets of Sattriya culture, including Sattriya Dance, Bhurtal Nritya, and Borgeet. The curriculum also extended to drama, mime, and modern songs. A particular focus was placed on promoting the legendary compositions of Ambikagiri Raichoudhury, Purushottam Das, and the "bard of the Brahmaputra," Bhupen Hazarika.

Bidyut Bikash Das, Cultural Development Officer, Barpeta, emphasized that the primary goal of these workshops was to cultivate creativity among children in the district and foster holistic development through engaging physical and mental activities. While the workshops in other LACs concluded on July 24, the workshop at Sorbhog, under Barpeta district, is set to wrap up on July 27.

These workshops hold immense significance for students in a region like Barpeta, which boasts a rich cultural heritage. By engaging with traditional art forms, students not only connect with their roots but also develop a deeper appreciation for their unique identity. This exposure, combined with modern art forms, encourages a well-rounded artistic sensibility.

"Beyond careers, participation in these activities fosters crucial life skills like discipline, teamwork, and confidence, empowering students to become more creative and culturally aware citizens," said Cultural Development Officer Bidyut Bikash Das.