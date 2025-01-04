Silchar police apprehended Abub Mazumdar, the alleged leader of the Burmese Supari Mafia in Barak Valley, and his associate, Jahir Abbas, following their involvement in the alleged assault of a journalist. The arrest comes amid a wave of protests led by local journalist groups demanding swift justice.



Two days ago, Abub reportedly lured Samin Sen Deka, a correspondent for a regional news channel, to his residence in Silchar under the guise of discussing news. Upon Deka’s arrival, he was forcibly confined and subjected to alleged assault. The incident, believed to be retaliation for Deka’s coverage of Abub’s alleged mafia activities, sparked widespread outrage among the journalist community.



Journalists, led by the Silchar Press Club, escalated their demands for justice, meeting with Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta to submit a memorandum calling for Abub's immediate arrest. Although police initially detained Abub following the attack, his subsequent release drew sharp criticism. Video evidence captured Abub fleeing the scene when confronted by journalists after his release.



Shankar Dey, General Secretary of the Silchar Press Club, warned of intensified protests across the Barak Valley if immediate action not taken into incident. He stated, “If Abub Mazumdar is not brought to justice, the journalist community will escalate their demonstrations.”



The journalist who sustained severe injuries, was rescued by the police, and a formal complaint was lodged by his wife at Malugram Police Station. The police have since detained Mazumdar and Abbas, with Abub undergoing interrogation at Silchar Sadar Police Station.





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