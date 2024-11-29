Ashok Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Food and Civil Supply in Dhubri has been suspended by the Directorate of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs following allegations of illegally allocating ration cards.

The move comes after reports revealed a possible nexus between Sharma and others, raising concerns over the misuse of the public distribution system. Adding to the controversy, rumours have surfaced regarding irregularities in ration card distribution.

Allegations suggest that unauthorized ration cards may have been issued or manipulated, further intensifying scrutiny of the department's operations. Authorities have launched an investigation into the rumoured ration card scandal. If proven, these malpractices could expose systemic flaws within the region's food supply network.

Local residents and activists have welcomed Sharma's suspension but emphasize the need for stringent oversight mechanisms to prevent future misuse of resources. The ongoing investigation is expected to provide clarity and guide reforms in Dhubri's public distribution system.

Further updates are awaited as authorities delve deeper into the allegations surrounding this growing scandal.