Assam: Supreme Court orders status quo on Golaghat eviction drive

The Supreme Court of India on Friday ordered a status quo on eviction and demolition operations in Uriamghat and adjoining villages of Golaghat district, Assam.

The directive comes in response to two Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by Abdul Khalek and others against the State of Assam and other respondents, arising from the Gauhati High Court’s judgments in WA No. 251/2025 and WA No. 252/2025, both dated August 18, 2025.

The petitioners approached the Supreme Court after the High Court refused to protect “long-settled residents” from forcible eviction. Many of these residents claim uninterrupted occupation of their villages for over seven decades.

They contend that the eviction notices were issued without following due process, rehabilitation measures, or proper settlement inquiry as mandated under the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.



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In July 2025, authorities issued eviction notices to the petitioners under the Assam Forest Regulation, stating that their villages fall within the Doyang and South Nambar Reserved Forests, and allowed just seven days to vacate. Aggrieved by this, the petitioners approached the High Court, which ruled in favor of the authorities, considering the residents as trespassers.

The petitioners argued that they are recognised long-term inhabitants, with proof of state recognition through electricity connections, ration cards, and inclusion in electoral rolls. They further contended that the authorities’ actions disregard provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and the Assam Rules of 2015. Additionally, they claimed that the eviction violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, 21, 25, and 300-A of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar heard the matter. After considering the submissions, the Supreme Court allowed issuance of notice in the petitions and permitted “Dasti” (expedited) service to ensure swift communication to all parties involved. The court directed that the parties maintain the status quo until the disposal of the SLPs, effectively putting all eviction actions on hold.

Legal observers note that the case could have far-reaching administrative and policy implications for Assam, depending on the outcome of the petitions. The Supreme Court’s next hearing is being closely watched by the legal community and stakeholders in the region.

The petitions, filed under SLP (C) Nos. 23647-23648/2025, underscore the apex court’s ongoing role in adjudicating disputes involving state authority, land rights, and the protection of long-standing residents.