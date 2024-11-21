Assam's Kokrajhar district has witnessed a sharp surge in malaria cases this year, raising serious health concerns. Compared to 256 cases reported in 2023, a staggering 1,991 cases have been recorded as of November 20, 2024. Tragically, two lives were lost in the past week, including a 4-year-old girl.

In a recent incident, 27-year-old Jwngsar Wary, a resident of Aitugaon village under Kokrajhar Sardar police station, succumbed to the disease this morning. Wary had been admitted to MRM Hospital on November 19 but failed to recover.

Earlier, on November 17, 4-year-old Shivani Monger from Saralpara passed away at Sarfang Hospital in Bhutan, where she was taken for treatment.

Speaking on the alarming rise, Dr. P. Brahma, District Malaria Officer (DMO) of Kokrajhar, confirmed that 1,901 cases have been diagnosed in the district since January this year. He identified Kokrajhar as one of Assam’s high-risk districts, particularly the northern areas bordering Bhutan, which are considered malaria-prone zones.

Efforts are underway to combat the outbreak, with the health department implementing measures such as distributing medicated bed nets, spraying DDT in affected areas, and conducting awareness camps to educate the public about the vector-borne disease.

“This rise in cases is concerning. We are committed to controlling the spread of malaria and protecting the residents of Kokrajhar through consistent remedial programs,” Dr. Brahma stated.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take preventive measures as the district continues its battle against the disease.

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