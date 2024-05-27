In a dramatic turn of events, Kajal Chetia, a criminal under police custody, managed to escape from the Charaideo district hospital, leaving the Sonari police in disarray. The incident has prompted an intensive search operation by the police.

Kajal Chetia, who was brought to the hospital for treatment, took advantage of the situation to make his escape, catching the police off guard. The Sonari police, caught unprepared by Chetia's swift actions, are now rigorously searching for the fugitive.

The escape has raised serious questions about the security measures in place and the efficacy of police protocols when dealing with detainees. Authorities are under pressure to apprehend Kajal Chetia promptly and restore public confidence in their ability to manage and secure individuals in custody.

The ongoing search for Kajal Chetia continues, with police urging the public to provide any information that might lead to his capture.

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