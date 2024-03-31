Isad Ali, suspected in the killing of Sumu Ali, has been apprehended by Satgaon police from Bhetapara in Hatigaon.

Isad Ali is currently being interrogated by the Satgaon police in the lockup of the police station. Meanwhile, tensions escalate outside Isad's residence as a mob attempts to vandalize the property, intending to break the glass and inflict damage.

In light of the situation, the community has decided to bury Sumu Ali's body on the premises of Isad Ali's house. To maintain order, the Satgaon police have established a security cordon around Isad Ali's residence aiming to prevent further unrest and ensure the safety of the area.