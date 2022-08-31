Amidst the ongoing crackdown by the state machinery on the mushrooming Jihadi modules in the state of Assam, a suspected terrorist was detained by the Goalpara police along with Guwahati city police as part of an operation against Jihadi terror networks in Lower Assam districts. The individual was believed to have connections to an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday from Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari, according to the police.

The arrested suspected terrorist has been identified as Amjad Ajmal Hussain.

Amjad has direct connections to Mohammed Suman, also known as Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, a member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to preliminary findings of an inquiry.

Amjad, a suspected terrorist, reportedly joined the Ansarula Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist group based in Bangladesh, and was given the task to lead the Guwahati module.

In the meantime, the Guwahati state police have taken AQIS pamphlet, posters and other incriminating items from his home.

Ajmal has been taken into custody and will appear before the court on Thursday.