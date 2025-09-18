Assam: Suspected beef smuggler arrested in Dhubri during police raid

In a major crackdown on illegal beef smuggling, Dhubri police arrested alleged beef mafia Motleb Ali during a raid at Kusumuddin More on Wednesday, September 17 evening.



The accused, identified as a resident of Bogulamari, Aironjongla, is also the husband of a ward member of Bhasanirchar gram panchayat. Police officials stated that Ali’s arrest is the outcome of a sustained campaign to dismantle the region’s beef smuggling network.



Authorities revealed that Ali had narrowly escaped police custody during a raid conducted on September 14 at the same location. That earlier operation had led to the arrest of three persons—Abdul Aziz, Abul Kalam, and a woman from Bogulamari, Aironjongla—along with the seizure of 65 kilograms of prohibited beef.





3 arrested in connection with beef smuggling



A case was registered under Dhubri Police Station Case No. 381/25 against all the accused, including Ali. Following his recent arrest, police are interrogating him to trace the wider network and identify others linked to the illegal trade.



The development marks a significant step in Dhubri’s ongoing efforts to curb the illegal beef smuggling nexus, which has long plagued the region.