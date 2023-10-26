Assam Police on October 25 busted a consignment of suspected brown sugar concealed in 15 soap boxes at Khanka, Parija Path, Guwahati.

According to sources, a team of East Guwahati Police from Hatigaon Police Station carried out a search operation and busted the consignment of 192 grams of suspected brown sugar. The team of police arrested 3 peddlers identified as Mariam Khatun, Nurul Amin and Somez Uddin. The arrested peddlers are all residents of Chaygaon.

The arrested persons have been taken into custody and necessary legal proceedings undertaken against the trio.

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