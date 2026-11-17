A suspected cattle thief allegedly bit two police personnel and escaped while a police team was attempting to detain him in Assam’s Nagaon district, triggering tension in a village under Samaguri Police Station. The incident took place at Khalihamari village under Shivsthan Police Outpost, where the accused allegedly attacked the two personnel during a confrontation involving his family members.

The accused has been identified as Rahmat Ali, who was allegedly bitten by the two police personnel, Biswajit Saikia and Pranjit Deka, while attempting to evade detention.

According to reports, a police team from Shivsthan Police Outpost had reached Khalihamari village to detain Ali on suspicion of his involvement in cattle theft. However, the situation reportedly escalated after members of his family allegedly tried to obstruct the police team from taking him into custody.

A confrontation subsequently broke out between the police personnel and the family members, creating tension in the locality.

Amid the commotion, Ali allegedly bit the two police personnel before managing to flee from the spot, evading arrest.

Both injured personnel, Biswajit Saikia and Pranjit Deka, are attached to Shivsthan Police Outpost.

It has also been alleged that Ali was previously involved in vehicle theft and other anti-social activities. However, further details regarding the allegations against him have not been officially confirmed.

Police are yet to provide further details about the search operation to trace the accused and the condition of the injured personnel.