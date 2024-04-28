Situation turned tense at Baghdoghar in Tamarhat, Dhubri district, after 3 individuals suspected of cattle theft faced severe consequences when they were caught and subjected to physical assault by local residents.



This incident resulted in heightened tension within the area. However, the situation was eventually pacified with the intervention of the Tamarhat police.

The individuals detained in connection with the incident have been identified as Nabin Roy from Mespara village, Nazrul Sheikh from Kalachanpara village, and Mujibur Sheikh from Kukiladang village. They were taken into police custody following the confrontation.

The cattle reported stolen were identified as belonging to Surman Ali, a resident of Kalasanpara village, which added to the gravity of the situation. The timely involvement of the Tamarhat police helped in restoring order and preventing further unrest in the locality.



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