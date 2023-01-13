A suspected dacoit was injured on January 13 when police fired at him as he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Golaghat district .

According to reports, a police constable also suffered minor injuries. Golaghat ASP Anjan Pandit said the accused Druno Das alias Akoni was arrested with three others from a car that was intercepted by Dergaon Police on January 12.

Earlier, Assam Police on January 12 shot dead a dacoit in an encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. According to reports, the incident took place in Bakaliaghat. The dacoit has been identified as Shahidul Islam.

Earlier on July , 2022, Police shot dead two dacoits in an encounter in Cachar district . Reportedly, the dacoits have been identified as Kamrul Islam and Amrul Hussain, both residents of Sonai Saidpur and Sonai Krishnapur in Cachar respectively.

The police opened fire on them when they tried to flee from police custody. Following the bullet injury, the duo died on the spot. The reports claimed that police had arrested the duo from Jorhat a few days back following their alleged involvement in several crimes.

Earlier in April, a suspected dacoit was killed in a gunfight with police in Assam’s Darrang district.The gun-battle happened when the accused, who was arrested from Guwahati on Tuesday, was taken to his residence in Sipajhar area in Darrang district to recover stolen goods at night.

“Suddenly, the accused picked up a country-made pistol hidden in the bushes and opened fire on the policemen, leading to retaliatory firing in which he was critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” an officer said. The accused was the mastermind of a recent murder and dacoity incident at Chatribari in Paltan Bazaar police station area in Guwahati, he said, adding that the firearm along with Rs 60,000 in cash was seized.

In yet another operation, the deceased’s four accomplices were arrested from South Salmara-Mankachar district and a large amount of jewellery was found buried under the ground.Earlier on March, 2022, the Assam government informed the state Assembly that death or injury to suspected criminals is “not new” if they try to escape from custody or attack the personnel.