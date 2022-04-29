In an operation against drug trafficking, Assam police arrested a suspected drug peddler in Chirang district. After receiving specific information about the suspected peddler, police raided the Darogaon area under Runikhata police station and arrested the peddler.

The accused has been identified as Gautam khaklari (21). One Plastic container with suspected heroin weighing 0.87 grams, eight empty plastic containers, a syringe and a smartphone have been seized from the house of the peddler in the raid.

Meanwhile, Police have already been reported to have continued their investigation in the absence of additional information taken legal action.