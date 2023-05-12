One person has died and over 100 villagers have been hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning in the Goalpara district of Assam. The incident occurred after a prayer meeting followed by a feast was organized in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village on Wednesday.

According to Joint Director (Health) Paresh Kalita, "According to the patients, they ate fish in the feast and after that they got ill." The affected individuals were admitted to hospitals in Bikali Model Hospital, Ranjuli Hospital, Dudhnai Hospital, and Goalpara Civil Hospital.

One woman, Renubala Sangma, aged 52, died in Goalpara Civil Hospital while several others are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals across Goalpara district. A villager named Binsen Marak filed an FIR at Dhupdhara Police Station on Thursday evening.

The police have registered a case in Dhupdhara PS 38/23 under section 328 IPC and started an investigation. "We collect items and evidence and to find the reasons behind the food poisoning, we send all these things to the forensic laboratory on Saturday," said OC Dhupdhara Utpal Chanda. He also revealed that people from Assam's Hahim, Meghalaya's Williamnagar, and many other places are admitted to various hospitals in Goalpara district.

In response to the incident, the Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), and Garo Woman Council (GWC) Assam zone expressed their grievances and condolences. "We pray to God for speedy recovery to those who are still having treatment in the hospital. We send condolences to the bereaved family and have strength to face it. We strongly condemn and demand immediate arrest of the culprit as per the law of the land and also demand a high-level inquiry to identify the culprit and for the incident," said James Sangma, President of GYC.

MLA Dudhnai Constituency Jadob Swargiary also visited the hospitalized patients and requested medical staff to provide all necessary medical assistance for recovery.

Kapil Rabha, a guardian of a school whose son also attended the prayer program, stated that his son had eaten fried fish and nothing had happened to him. However, his son's friend who had consumed fish curry was admitted to the hospital.