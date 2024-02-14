In a major victory in the war against drugs, police in Guwahati have seized suspected heroin during a raid. Two persons have also been apprehended in this regard.

Based on an input a raid was conducted at near 4 No. Railway Gate, Opposite Athgaon M.S. Road under Panbazar PS Jurisdiction by STF, Assam today afternoon.

During the raid, 28 vials containing suspected heroin were seized which weigh to 38 grams. Some cash was also recovered during the riad.

Police arrested two persons who have been identified as habitual drug peddlers. They have been identified as 32 year old Nurul Hoque, who hail from Nalbari district, and 32 year old Andul Hanfi Sheikh, who hails from Dhubri district.

Both the persons have been taken into custody and necessary formalities have been initiated.