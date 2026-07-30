Assam: Suspected heroin seized on NH-6 in Cachar, Meghalaya resident detained

Gumrah Police seized a large quantity of suspected heroin during a special operation on National Highway-6 at Digar Khal in Assam’s Cachar district and detained an alleged drug trafficker, officials said on July 30.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation near the old MVI gate at Digar Khal and intercepted a passenger vehicle bearing registration number ML-05-AA-6770.

During the search, police recovered a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics from the vehicle and detained one person in connection with the seizure.

The detained individual has been identified as Ford Pala, a resident of Meghalaya. He is currently in the custody of Gumrah Police.

According to preliminary police findings, the suspected contraband was allegedly being transported from an unidentified location in Cachar district to another state through NH-6.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact quantity and nature of the seized substance, trace its source and identify other individuals who may be linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.