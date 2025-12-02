Assam: Suspected HPC(D) militant killed in exchange of fire with police in Dima Hasao

A suspected member of the Hill People’s Convention (Democratic) — HPC(D) — was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Assam’s Dima Hasao district late Monday night.

The encounter took place around 11 pm in the remote Jinamveil area under Mahur Police Station, where a confrontation broke out between Assam Police’s Command Battalion personnel and armed militants of the HPC(D) group, Dima Hasao Police confirmed.

According to police, around 10 pm on Monday, an HPC(D) team intercepted a vehicle at Chillei village in Jinamveil, threatened the driver and fired two rounds into the air. Hearing the gunshots, personnel from a nearby Assam Police Command Battalion camp moved towards the location. As they approached, the militants opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliation.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one suspected militant — identified as Modi Hmar, also known as Memo — was killed. He was a resident of Boro Arkap village in Jinam Valley, police said.

The body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Although Jinam Valley falls under Mahur Police Station in Dima Hasao, access to the area requires travelling through Harinagar in Silchar, highlighting the region’s challenging terrain.