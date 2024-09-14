A high-ranking member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was apprehended in Guwahati on Friday evening during a covert operation by Assam's Special Task Force (STF).

LS Yosef Chongloi, 34, identified as the self-styled Finance Secretary of UKNA, was taken into custody in the Beltola area. The operation came following confidential intelligence received by the Inspector General of Police (STF).

Chongloi, hailing from Churachandpur in Manipur, is suspected of orchestrating several acts of sabotage across Manipur and along the Assam border. Authorities believe he may be linked to recent violent incidents, including the bombing of Sapermaina bridge on National Highway 2 and an armed assault on an Indian Oil Corporation Limited convoy in Tamenglong, Manipur.

The STF has registered a case against Chongloi under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Case No. 15/2024 u/s 147/148/149/150 BNS r/w sec 16/17/18/20 UA(P) Act) and investigation is on.