The Bongaigaon police arrested one suspected Jihadi linkman, belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, who has been accused of sheltering a notorious Jihadi from Bangladesh, Mehboob, in his home.

The arrested Jihadi linkman, Abbas Ali, is a resident of Goalpara’s Pakhiura village from where he was reportedly arrested by the Bongaigaon police.

Luna Sonowal, Additional Superintendant of Police (ASP) of Bongaigaon district, while speaking to the media persons said, “The arrested accused is a sleeper cell man who works for the ABT. Abbas Ali has been providing all logistics support to the core ABT member Mehboob when he came to Assam in December to carry out his notorious module.”

“Our team is trying to trace Mehboob through Abbas Ali who even provided a SIM card to him when he came to Assam. We are carrying out our investigation to find whether Ali was directly linked to the ABT and provided youths to Mehboob for training and recruiting new members for the radical group,” added ASP Luna Sonowal.

Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon police have scaled up their search operation to find Mehboob. It is speculated that Mehboob is still active in the area but is in hiding.

It may be mentioned here that for the past few months, Assam police have arrested several members of various radical groups belonging from Bangladesh, who have been recruiting youths from the state of Assam to train them in terror activities.