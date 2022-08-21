As part of the ongoing drive against the terror elements mushrooming in the state, the Assam Police detained two suspected Jihadis, suspected to have links with terror groups in Goalpara district on Saturday.

As per sources, the suspect Abdus Subahan, had been serving as an Imam in a Madrasa for the past two years. It has also been reported that Subahan was working as a teacher in a Madrasa in the district.

Talking about the issue with the media, SP VV Rakesh Reddy said "A Bangladeshi flag was seized from their possession. They also gave logistical support and shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh. Additionally, they have confessed to being members of AQIS and recruiting sleeper cells in the district.

He further said, "They have direct connections with the Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS and ABT."

A lot of incriminating material related to Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters, and other documents were recovered along with mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and ID cards from house searches.

Currently, an investigation is underway to establish their role and whether they are connected with any Jihadi group.

Assam police are reportedly working in close coordination with central agencies to bust a suspected jihadi terror cell operating in the state.

Earlier on August 2, Assam police arrested another person in Barpeta district for an alleged link with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. The accused is detained as a suspect of having a connection with the ABT.