In an unusual incident, a suspected spy object was recovered in Dhubri's Char Area creating a widespread sensation across the area on October 17.

The alleged spy item has a thermocol box-like appearance, a dangling antenna, and a light that has been on continuously for the last twenty-four hours since it was recovered.

Sources also informed that the spy device was discovered near the new ghat location and seemed to be a camera.

The locals recovered the brimming object and handed over to Dhurbi Sadar Thana.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.