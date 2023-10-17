Assam: Suspected spy camera found in Dhubri, local populace alarmed
The alleged spy item has a thermocol box-like appearance, a dangling antenna, and a light that has been on continuously for the last twenty-four hours since it was recovered.
Advertisement
Suspected spy object found in Dhubri's Char area
In an unusual incident, a suspected spy object was recovered in Dhubri's Char Area creating a widespread sensation across the area on October 17.
The alleged spy item has a thermocol box-like appearance, a dangling antenna, and a light that has been on continuously for the last twenty-four hours since it was recovered.
Sources also informed that the spy device was discovered near the new ghat location and seemed to be a camera.
The locals recovered the brimming object and handed over to Dhurbi Sadar Thana.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today