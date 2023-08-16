A suspected overground worker of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) was injured in police firing in eastern Assam’s Sivsagar district on August 16.

The suspected linkman identified as Raju Ahmed has been apprehended by the police on August 12, however, when he tried to “flee” from police custody, the police opened fire, injuring him in the leg.

Currently, the accused has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



Also Read: Assam: Security tightened in state ahead of Independence Day as militant groups call for boycott of celebrations

Sources also claim that Raju Ahmed was involved in several extortion cases.

Earlier on August 13, security was beefed up in Assam as militant outfits, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations.

An email statement by the ULFA-(I) asked people of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to ‘boycott’ the Independence Day celebration on August 15, ULFA (I) and NSCN/GPRN have also called for a bandh from midnight of August 15 till 6 pm that day, keeping emergency services, media services and religious activities outside the purview of the general strike.