Two individuals suspected to have links with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended by Demow Police in Assam's Sivasagar district. The timely operation comes ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, aimed at maintaining peace and security during the festivities.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Dibyajyoti Chetia, a resident of Changmai village, and Raju Ahmed, hailing from Demow Dehajan Amtol. The Demow Police took action based on suspicions of their association with the banned outfit ULFA-I.

During the apprehension, the police seized objectionable documents and mobile phones from the possession of the suspects.

In a related incident, an active ULFA-I militant was captured in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh. The captured cadre, identified as Aparichit Asom, also known as Pankaj Asom, was apprehended at Noglo. Sources revealed that the cadre had managed to escape from a ULFA-I camp located in the jungles of Myanmar.

According to informed sources, an operation conducted by the Assam Rifles, based on intelligence inputs, led to the successful apprehension of the militant.