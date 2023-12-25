A young man, suspected to be a member of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), was shot and injured by police in Kamrup Rural district of Assam on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Salmara area at Baihata Chariali, resulting in a leg injury which left the youth immobile. The injured individual has been identified as Pranjal Das.

It is unclear what led to the escalation of the situation and the reasons for the police to open fire. Following the incident, Das was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. In a similar incident in Assam's Tinsukia district, three youths were also injured after police allegedly opened fire on them over suspicions of their association with ULFA-I.

The injured individuals, identified as Biswanath Buragohain, Manoj Buragohain, and Nabin Neog, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and were initially treated at Tinsukia Civil Hospital before being moved to Assam Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

This development comes shortly after Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, posted on social media that anyone willing to join or support any government-banned terrorist group would face arrest and prosecution. He also cautioned the public to be mindful of their social media posts concerning banned organizations.

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