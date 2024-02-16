Suspended Congress president of Assam's Golaghat district, Dadu Taye today blasted Kaliabar MP and party leader Gaurav Gogoi saying that the latter does not have the blood of an Ahom, but instead has the blood of a Miya.

After getting suspended for meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Taye held a press meet today where he accused Kaliabar MP Gaurav Gogoi of getting him suspended. Taye exploded in his anger towards Gogoi while even going to the extent of stating that he does not possess the blood of Tarun Gogoi, but instead his blood has been corrupted with that of Miya blood.

"In the midst of the strong BJP wave, the people of Kaliabar constituency gave you victory twice. Which lower level leader have you discussed with and made the decision to go away to Nagaon? What will we answer to our district Congress workers? Have you ever talked to me as a district president regarding this? Why cant you say that no matter what happens, you would contest from Kaziranga. If you can leave us and run away to Nagaon straight into the lungi of Rockybul Hussain, then you don't have the blood of Tarun Gogoi inside you, you don't have an Ahom's blood. Your body has been corrupted with the blood of Rockybul Hussain, with the blood of a Miya. People of upper Assam will not forgive you in the fuiture," said Taye.

Taye's comment comes in even as rumours have been doing the round that Gaurav Gogoi may contest from the Nagaon lok Sabha seat instead of Kaziranga post the last delimitation exercise. The rumoured move of Gogoi has allegedly put him in loggerheads with Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting Congress MP from Nagaon. Gogoi's rumoured move to Nagaon has been cited to the backing given by Congress leader Rockybul Hussain, who is himself rumoured to be running from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

The suspended Golaghat district Congress president further targeted Gaurav Gogoi by saying that while he has been targeted for meeting the CM, former MLA Roselina Tirkey is being given a ticket to the Kaziranga seat inspite of her having met BJP leaders back in 2020, which had then fuelled rumours of Tirkey jumping ship to BJP.

"Gaurav Gogoi, I was like a shadow to you. I thought you were the bright future of Assam. In the moment of trouble you did not protect me. Without your consultation and your permission, Bhupen Borah does not have the spine to remove me from my post. If I am wrong, then why are you giving ticket from Kaziranga seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to Roseline Tirkey? You should boycott such people as well. When she was the MLA, she was the first MLA to go to the BJP's office in Sarupathar and accpet a gamosa from them," said Taye.

Taye further said that if meeting the Chief Minister is a crime, then he will commit it many more times. The suspender Golaghat Congress president also said that many Congress leaders are preparing to jump ship to the Congress, and also mentioned MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkasyastha and Basanta Das, who recently declared their open support to CM Sarma in the assembly.

"I being a man of the Mising community, if I have committed a crime by meeting Himanta Biswa Sarma, then I will commit this crime a thousand times. But those who are regularly meeting the Chief Minister during nights, they should take action against them as well. Several MLAs have gone away. I know that Kamalakhya Dey Purkayashta, Basanta Das and several others are in the line to leave. Many others are contemplating to leave. They don't have the courage to take action against them. But they have the courage to remove a normal president of a district," he said.

Dadu Taye's strong comments against Gaurav Gogoi come at a time when the Assam Congress is already experiencing a turbulent phase. Taye had met CM Sarma on the occasion of the festival Ali Aye Ligang and had presented him with a Mising gamosa. Following the meet, Taye was suspended from his post of Golaghat district Congress president and was also served a showcause notice.

Earlier, the Congress party received a jolt after Purkayastha and Das extended their open support to Assam Chief Minister. Purkayastha also resigned as the working president of the Congress party, while still retaining the primary membership of the party. Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das met and felicitated Assam CM as both of them extended support to BJP in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Congress is facing a challenging situation with multiple leaders defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

On January 28, Angkita Dutta, the expelled president of Assam Youth Congress, and former MLA Bismita Gogoi, joined the BJP, levelling various allegations against the party leadership.

Dutta specifically criticised Rahul Gandhi. Recent changes in the tone of Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP of Nagaon, have sparked rumours of his possible replacement by Gaurav Gogoi and his potential move to the BJP. Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's recent announcement of his intention to support the Assam Chief Minister indicates the possibility of further Congress members joining the BJP in Assam, adding to the Congress party's troubles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.