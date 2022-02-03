GUWAHATI: Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has resisted the eviction in encroached land of Barpeta Satra. Ali has also threatened the government to take strong revenge after 5 years.

"Nobody could evict you till I am alive. Almighty Allah will protect you", Ali was seen saying so in a video on Wednesday.

In the later part of the video, he was also seen saying that the BJP ruled the state for five years and they would rule the state for maximum fives more, adding,'' You should not fear. Nobody could evict you till I am alive."

Notably, the Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has been carrying out evictions in different part of the state since its formation at Dispur.

In the recent months, the government freed a huge tract of land from the encroachers in Darrang and the Lumding Reserve Forest.