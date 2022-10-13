Suspended forest Ranger Brij Bihari Sharma was arrested by the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on October 13 in connection with unlawful tree felling and construction in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

He was apprehended by vigilance agents in Guwahati, Assam, according to SP Vigilance, Haldwani, Prahlad Narayan Meena.

Earlier, Sharma was suspended for his involvement in illegal tree chopping and unauthorized structures in the reserve's Morghatti and Pakhro forest regions.

Sharma was suspended on October 25, 2021, following his indictment in high-level investigations undertaken by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Forest Department.