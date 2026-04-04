Assam suspends 5 LPG distributors amid tight monitoring of supplies over West Asia concerns

The Assam government has suspended five LPG distributors across the state with immediate effect following the detection of irregularities in distribution practices, officials said on April 4.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, the action comes amid heightened monitoring of LPG supplies in view of the prevailing situation in West Asia and in alignment with the Centre’s directives. The review is being conducted in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies to ensure compliance and uninterrupted supply.

The distributors placed under suspension include B.M. Gas Service in Tezpur, Biswanath Gas Distributor in Biswanath Charali, Gadadhar Gas Service in Dhubri, K.A. Indane Gramin Vitrak in Howly (Barpeta), and Prakash Indane Agency in Hojai.

Authorities stated that no LPG supplies will be released to these agencies, and they will not receive allocations under the Supply Planning and Distribution (SPD) system until further orders. Consumers attached to these distributors have been reassigned to alternate agencies to prevent any disruption in domestic LPG supply.

The government assured that there is no shortage of LPG in the state, with domestic consumers continuing to receive full allocation. Additionally, Assam has secured a 10 percent increase in commercial LPG allocation, raising it to 70 percent, following compliance with certain reform criteria.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards irregularities in essential commodity distribution, the government said further action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing review.

Officials added that the situation is being closely monitored to safeguard public interest and ensure seamless availability of LPG across the state.