Assam suspends five more officials over alleged irregularities in recruitment

The Assam government has suspended five officials allegedly found to have secured government jobs through irregular means, taking the total number of officials suspended in connection with such appointments to eight.

The five suspended officials have been identified as Hiran Kumar Saikia, Madhab Das, Gautam Gogoi, Mehzubin Begum and Saimin Mannan.

According to the available information, the latest action follows the government’s ongoing measures against officials allegedly appointed through unfair or irregular recruitment processes.

Earlier, three officials — Ananya Borthakur, Pranjal Bora and Nayanmoni Pamegam — were also suspended over similar allegations.

With the latest action, the total number of officials suspended in connection with alleged irregular recruitment has risen to eight.

Further details regarding the specific recruitment processes and the findings that led to the suspensions are awaited.