Assam suspends four cricketers, files FIR over alleged corruption in SMAT 2025

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has suspended four cricketers and lodged a police complaint after allegations of corrupt practices surfaced during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, a move that officials said was necessary to protect the integrity of the sport.

The players — Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri — have all represented Assam at different levels. According to the ACA, they are accused of influencing and attempting to instigate members of the Assam squad that participated in the domestic T20 tournament.

Following the emergence of the allegations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit carried out an enquiry. Based on its findings, the ACA initiated criminal proceedings and filed a first information report (FIR) with the state police’s Crime Branch.

“After the allegations came to light, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be their involvement in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport,” ACA secretary Sanatan Das said.

Assam played its SMAT league matches in Lucknow between November 26 and December 8 but failed to progress to the Super League stage.

The association said the suspensions were imposed to prevent any further escalation of the situation. “They have been suspended to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. The suspension will continue till the final outcome of the investigation, and/or any further decision of the Association,” Das added.

During the suspension period, the four players are barred from participating in any state-level tournaments or matches organised by the ACA, its district units or affiliated clubs. They are also prohibited from engaging in any cricket-related activity, including roles such as match referee, coach or umpire.

The ACA has directed all district associations to strictly enforce the order and to inform clubs and academies under their jurisdiction about the decision.