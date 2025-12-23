Assam suspends internet services in two violence-hit Karbi Anglong districts

The Assam government on December 23 temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts following fresh outbreaks of violence during clashes between two groups over eviction-related issues, officials said.

The clashes left at least eight people injured, prompting police to resort to lathi-charge and the use of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control. Authorities said the violence raised serious concerns over the maintenance of law and order in the two hill districts.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department stated that the decision to suspend internet services was taken in the interest of maintaining public peace and tranquillity and to prevent any further deterioration of the situation. The suspension is aimed at curbing the spread of rumours and preventing the mobilisation of groups through online platforms.

Security has been tightened in the affected areas, with additional forces deployed to monitor the situation and prevent further incidents. Officials said the situation remains tense but under control, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy through dialogue and administrative measures.