Assam suspends mobile internet in Chirang as Kokrajhar violence triggers law and order fears

The Assam government on January 20 ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Chirang district with immediate effect following a sharp deterioration in the law and order situation triggered by a violent incident in neighbouring Kokrajhar district.

According to an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political) Ajay Tewari, IAS, the unrest stemmed from an incident on the night of January 19, 2026, when a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station. The incident led to the Bodo occupants of the vehicle being assaulted by nearby Adivasi villagers, while the vehicle was set on fire.

The situation subsequently escalated, with members of both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to the Karigaon outpost, burning tyres, torching a few houses, setting fire to an office building and allegedly attacking the Karigaon police outpost. In view of the seriousness of the situation, the Rapid Action Force has been deployed in Kokrajhar district to contain the unrest and prevent further escalation.

The Assam government said the fallout of the Kokrajhar incident was rapidly spreading to neighbouring districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region, including Chirang, raising serious apprehensions of a breach of public peace and tranquillity. Authorities also expressed concern that social media and internet platforms could be misused to spread rumours and inflammatory content, further aggravating the situation.

In order to maintain public order and prevent any further deterioration, the government invoked provisions under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prohibit internet and mobile data services of all mobile service providers in Chirang district until further orders.

The notification, however, clarified that voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the suspension period. The government warned that any violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The order has been issued in the name of the Governor of Assam as the administration steps up efforts to prevent the unrest from spilling further and to restore normalcy in the affected areas.