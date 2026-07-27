Assam suspends Nagaon Medical College professor arrested in bribery case

The Assam government has suspended Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, a professor in the Forensic Medicine Department of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), following his arrest in a bribery case.

Dr. Singh was arrested a few days ago after he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe in exchange for altering a post-mortem examination report, following a directive from the Nagaon district administration.

According to officials, the forensic professor allegedly demanded and accepted money from the family of a deceased person to manipulate the post-mortem report. He was caught red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe.

Following his arrest, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, issued an order placing Dr. Singh under suspension pending further investigation.

The case is currently under investigation, and further legal proceedings are underway.