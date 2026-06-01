Assam suspends subsidised dal, sugar and salt scheme; free rice distribution to continue

The Assam government has temporarily suspended its “Affordable Supply of Masur Dal, Sugar and Salt” scheme from June due to the ongoing Vote-on-Account Budget arrangement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on June 1.

In an update shared by the Chief Minister's Office, the government said the scheme would remain suspended until the full state budget is approved by the newly constituted government.

According to the announcement, the subsidised distribution programme will be reinstated from August after the passage of the full budget.

The government, however, clarified that the distribution of free rice under its food security programme will continue without interruption. Beneficiaries will continue to receive free rice every month as before.

The temporary suspension is linked to budgetary constraints under the Vote-on-Account mechanism, which allows the government to meet essential expenditure requirements until the full budget is presented and approved.

The affordable commodities scheme has been providing masur dal, sugar and salt at subsidised rates to eligible beneficiaries across Assam. The state government has assured that the programme will resume once the full budget receives legislative approval.